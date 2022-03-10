Despite Covid, Maha attracts huge investments across sectors

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Continuing to top the chart as the most favoured investment destination, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Maharashtra attracted investment proposals worth Rs 1.88 lakh crore with 3.34 lakh new jobs to be created under the 'Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0' from June 2020-December 2021, as per the state Economic Survey 2021-22.



The Economic Survey came on the eve of the State Budget 2022-2023 which is due to be tabled before the Maharashtra Legislature by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday.



As per the document, the state's FDI inflows between April 2000-September 2021 amounted to Rs 959,746 crore, or 28.2 per cent of the total FDI at the national level.



The state has reported 10,785 startups till October 2021, and the internet subscriber stood at 10.22 crore (September 2021) and mobile phone numbers at 12.66 crore (December 2021).



The state has boosted electric vehicles in a big way with the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Promotion Policy, 2018, and proposals have been received from five EV manufacturers and one battery producing unit for investments worth Rs 8,420 crore and creation around 9,500 new jobs.



Under the state's Udyam, the number of MSMEs registered till November 2021 was 10.31 lakh, comprising 9.86 micro, 39,000 small and 6,000 medium units, with an employment generation of 61.85 lakh.



On the infra front, the state is pushing ahead with big-ticket ventures like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link at Rs 17,843 crore, Mumbai Coast Road Project (South) costing Rs 12,721 crore with 40 per cent completion till September 2021, the Thane-Diva railway Lines 5 and 6 operational under MUTP-II.



The Mumbai Metro Rail Projects from Dahisar-DN Nagar (Line 2A) and Andheri-Dahisar East (Line 7) are completed and due for public operations soon, the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ (Line 3 - cost Rs 33,406 crore), Wadala-Thane (Line 4 - cost Rs 14,549 crore), Kasarwadavli-Gaimukh (Line 4A - cost Rs 949 crore), Thane-Kalyan (Line 5 - cost Rs 8,417 crore), SS Nagar-Vikhroli (Line 6 - cost Rs 6,716 crore, Dahisar East-Mira Bhayander-Andheri (Line 9 - cost Rs 6,607 crore) are in progress at various stages.



The state has given a fillip to tourism with the Caravan Policy in March 2021, Adventure Tourism Policy in August 2021, signed MoUs for funicular railways/ropeways at Shri Ekvira Devi Temple at Karla in Lonavala and Rajgad Fort in Pune, and entered into understandings in November 2021 with Bangladesh and Oman to boost medical and wellness tourism.



After the liberalisation policy from August 1991-November 2021, the state has approved 21,216 industrial projects with investments of Rs 15,09,811 crore, and till November 2021, as many as 258 projects with investments of Rs 74,368 crore were registered in Maharashtra, as per the State Economic Survey.



