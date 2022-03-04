Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal intensifies into deep depression (Lead)

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards and intensified into a deep depression and lay east-south-east off Tamil Nadu coast on Friday evening with several areas along the coast receiving light rain during the day.



"The depression travelled with a speed of about 15 kmph during last six hours, intensified into a deep depression and lay centered at 5.30 p.m. at about 220 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 320 km east-southeast of Nagappattinam, 380 km east-southeast of Puducherry and about 420 km south-southeast of Chennai (all along the Tamil Nadu coast)," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



It is likely to move northwestwards off east coast of Sri Lanka by Saturday morning and then move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu coast during subsequent 36 hours.



uducherry, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Atiramapattinam and Tondi over coastal Tamil Nadu reported very light to light rain during 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., the IMD bulletin said.



For Saturday, it has predicted that light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers at a few places with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.



Light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.



On Sunday, light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are expected at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.



Sea condition will be very rough over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & south Andhra Pradesh coasts till Sunday.



Fishermen have been advised not to venture into southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till March 7, the IMD bulletin added.



