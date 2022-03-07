Denmark to hold referendum on joining EU's common defence policy

Copenhagen, March 7 (IANS) Denmark will hold a referendum on June 1 on whether to join the European Union (EU)'s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.



The referendum is part of a new political agreement on defence reached by leaders of the Liberal Party, the Conservative People's Party, the Radical Left and the Socialist People's Party, reports Xinhua news agency.



In addition, Denmark aims to meet NATO countries' target defence spending of 2 per cent of GDP by 2033, with efforts starting to be made in 2024, according to the agreement.



The CSDP offers a framework for cooperation between member states, within which the bloc can conduct operational missions "with the aim of peace-keeping and strengthening international security in third countries by relying on civil and military assets provided by EU member states".



