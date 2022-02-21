Delhi's Covid positivity rate falls below 1%, 370 new cases

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Delhi on Monday saw its Covid positivity rate fall below 1 per cent for the first time since beginning of the third wave, to 0.94 per cent - the lowest since 1.2 per cent on December 29, according to the Health Department bulletin.



Meanwhile, the city has reported a marginal decline in fresh Covid infections at 370 cases. According to the Health Department, the number includes 87 cases of last week which were reported on ICMR portal on Sunday. The new cases has pushed the tally to 18,56,517.



There were four new Covid deaths have also been reported, taking the death toll to 26,105 in the city.



Active cases have also reduced to 2,281, and while the Covid recovery rate has climbed to 98.47 per cent, the active case rate has reduced to 0.12 per cent. The Covid death rate in capital city stands at 1.41 per cent.



With 706 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,28,131. A total of 1,705 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 8,283 in the city.



Meanwhile, a total of 38,136 new tests -- 34,533 RT-PCR and 3,603 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,60,24,555.



Out of 9,509 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 1,487 were first doses and 7,534 second doses. Meanwhile, 488 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,10,01,213 according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

avr/vd