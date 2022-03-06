Delhi's Barakhamba blooms with Petunia

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) In a bid to beautify the central part of the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has developed an approximately half a kilometer stretch in a concrete central verge at Barakhamba Road with Petunia Flower beds.



The flowers have given a new look to the centrally located Barakhamba Road, surrounded by office buildings which are full of hustle and bustle.



The Petunia flower is less leafy and much flowery with sufficient period of blooming. "The blooming period is till May end and the reason for planting this flower particularly is because it has a variety of colours and has a long span of life," said NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay.



Notably with this new initiative, NDMC has become the first civic body to develop flower beds on a concrete central verge.



"This initiative has not only given uniformity and a beautiful look, but also a pleasant ambience, a happy area with the same level of flower having the same height which looks like a flowery carpet spread in the stretch of half a kilometer," Upadhyay said.



He said that NDMC is planning to develop and maintain this flower avenue concept for the whole year and the work is completed in-house by NDMC's Horticulture department except prefabrication with very nominal cost.



S. Chellaiah, Director (Horticulture), NDMC, while giving the technical details of the project said that the depth of the soil in these planters is 6 to 8 inch and width is approximately 2 metre, having two layers. The first layer of Geo-textile and second layer Green-texture have a quality to not allow soil to go out. He said it will only allow water to go outside in case of excess giving.



Chellaiah also said that after Petunia flower NDMC is planning to plant a "Sadabahar" desi variety in white and purple colour in a pattern way. He said that the sadabahar is having a quality to survive in less water which they are planning to plant from June onwards that will survive till November.



