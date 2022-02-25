Delhi to lift all Covid curbs from Monday, only physical classes from April 1 (Lead)

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided to lift all Covid-related restrictions in the national capital, including the night curfew and 50 per cent capacity rule at restaurants and bars from Monday.



As per the new DDMA guidelines, all online classes will be discontinued from April 1 in the city in view of the declining Covid trends. Schools have to do away with the hybrid mode from April 1. All restrictions are likely to be lifted from April 1.



The decision was taken in a DDMA meet chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



"DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch", said Kejriwal in a tweet.



The fine for not wearing the face mask has also been reduced to Rs 500 in the city. However, all these restrictions are subject to Covid positivity rate remaining below 1 per cent. The government will continue to keep watch on the Covid appropriate behaviour and surveillance on testing and vaccination.



