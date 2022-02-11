Delhi sees daily Covid tally fall below four digits

New Delhi, Feb (IANS) Delhi on Friday reported 977 fresh Covid infections in last 24 hours, the first time that daily cases have fallen before a thousand since the onset of the third wave, while there were 12 more deaths, according to the Health Department bulletin.



This is the lowest number of cases after December 30 when 1,313 cases were reported.



The Covid positivity rate has come down to 1.73 per cent and active cases has also reduced to 4,812.



With recovery rate climbing at 98.33 per cent, the active cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.26 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.



With 1,591 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,18,737. A total of 3,135 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The new cases and deaths have pushed the tally to 18,49,596 and the death toll to 26,047.



The number of Covid containment zones has declined to 19,582.



Meanwhile, a total of 56,444 new tests -- 46,664 RT-PCR and 9,780 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,55,18,310.



Out of 85,533 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 14,630 were first doses and 63,785 second doses. Meanwhile, 7,118 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,03,51,020 according to the health bulletin.



