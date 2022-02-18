Delhi sees 607 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Delhi on Friday reported a decline in daily Covid cases, at 607, against 739 reported on previous day, as well as four new deaths, the Health Department bulletin said.



The positivity rate has reduced to 1.22 per cent, while active cases have reduced to 2,775.



With the Covid recovery rate continuing at 98.44 per cent, the death rate stands at 1.41 per cent.



With 854 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,25,904. A total of 1,860 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 10,868.



The fresh infections and deaths has pushed the tally to 18,54,774 and the death toll to 26,095.



Meanwhile, a total of 49,928 new tests -- 40,463 RT-PCR and 9,465 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,58,75,606.



Out of 69,379 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 9,251 were first doses and 55,787 second doses. Meanwhile, 4,341 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,08,47,816 according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

avr/vd







