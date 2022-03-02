Delhi see 325 new Covid cases, 1 death

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Delhi on Wednesday reported a marginal decline in fresh Covid infections at 325, against 344 cases reported on the previous day, as well as one more death, according to the Health Department bulletin.



The Covid infection rate in the city stands at 0.81 per cent, while the number of active cases has reduced to 1,653.



With recovery rate continuing at 98.50 per cent, the death rate stands at 1.40 per cent, while the active rate has come down to 0.08 per cent.



With 440 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,32,781. A total of 1,222 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 4,526 in the city.



The fresh infections and deaths have pushed the city's tally to 18,60,561, and the death toll to 26,127.



Meanwhile, a total of 40,284 new tests -- 37,206 RT-PCR and 3,078 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,64,63,174.



Out of 4,075 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 547 were first doses and 3,113 second doses, while 415 were precaution doses were also administered. The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,14,01,632, according to the bulletin.



