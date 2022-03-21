Delhi riots: HC seeks response on PIL seeking recovery of damage to public property

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police on a plea seeking recovery of damages from those who destroyed public properties during the riots that broke out in the national capital in February 2020.



Issuing notice in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla listed the matter for further hearing on September 21.



However, the bench asked for the removal of various political parties as respondents in the matter.



In the PIL, petitioners Advocate Hinu Mahajan and law student Amandeep Singh Gahlot stated that they had personally visited various places in Delhi where the riots broke out. The petitioners contended that they were shocked and saddened to see the damage caused to the public properties.



Advocate Yudhvir Singh Chauhan appeared on behalf of the petitioners.



The plea said that it is desirable to issue orders or directions, thereby setting up independent machinery to investigate and take action into the issue by awarding the damage caused during the riots.



The riots broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 after clashes between anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and pro-CAA protesters took a violent turn. The mayhem, which coincided with then US President Donald Trump's maiden trip to India, saw over 50 people lose their lives and over 700 injured.



