Delhi reports marginal rise in fresh Covid cases, 13 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Delhi on Wednesday registered 1,317 fresh Covid cases, against 1,114 cases reported on the previous day, as well as 13 deaths, as per the Health department bulletin.



The Covid positivity rate has come down to 2.11 per cent, while the active cases has also reduced to 6,304.



With Covid recovery rate climbing at 98.25 per cent, the active cases rate stands at 0.34 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.



With 1,908 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,15,188. A total of 3,134 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The fresh infections and death have pushed the tally to 18,47,515 and the death toll to 26,023.



The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 23,052 in the city.



Meanwhile, a total of 62,556 new tests -- 52,168 RT-PCR and 10,388 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,54,09,018.



Out of 97,260 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 18,891 were first doses and 70,807 second doses. Meanwhile, 7,562 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,01,87,399 according to the health bulletin.



