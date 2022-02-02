Delhi reports marginal rise in Covid cases to over 3K, 27 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Delhi on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in daily Covid cases, at 3,028, against 2,683 the previous day, and 27 new deaths, as per the Health Department bulletin.



The positivity rate has also reduced to 4.73 per cent with active cases declining to 14,870, it said. With the Covid recovery rate climbing at 97.77 per cent, the active cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.8 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.



The fresh cases and deaths have taken the tally to 18,35,979, and the death toll to 25,919.



With 4,679 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 17,95,190. A total of 10,347 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 35,961.



Meanwhile, a total of 63,982 new tests -- 52,428 RT-PCR and 11,554 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,50,19,278.



Out of 65,170 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 18,004 were first doses and 37,895 second doses. Meanwhile, 9,271 precaution doses were also administered in last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,96,95,463 according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

avr/vd