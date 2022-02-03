Delhi reports decline in daily Covid cases, deaths

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Delhi on Thursday reported a considerable decline in daily Covid cases at 2,668, against 3028 cases recorded on the previous day, as well as 13 deaths, the Health Department bulletin said.



The positivity rate has also reduced to 4.30 per cent with active cases declining to 13,630, as per the bulletin. With Covid recovery rate climbing at 97.84 per cent, the active cases rate stands at 0.74 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.



The fresh infections and deaths has taken the tally to 18,38,647, and the death toll to 25,932.



With 3,895 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 17,99,085. A total of 9,581 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 33,708.



Meanwhile, a total of 61,992 new tests -- 50,536 RT-PCR and 11,456 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,50,81,270.



Out of 55,232 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 11,395 were first doses and 37,828 second doses. Meanwhile, 6,009 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,97,50,695 according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

avr/vd