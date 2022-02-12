Delhi reports 920 Covid cases; 13 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The national capital on Saturday reported 920 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 18,50,516, officials said.



Besides, 13 Covid deaths have also been reported, taking the toll to 26,060.



Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has come down to 1.68 per cent in the capital city. The active Covid cases has also reduced to 4,331, the Delhi Health Department said.



With Covid recovery rate climbing at 98.35 per cent, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.23 per cent while the death rate stands at 1.41 per cent.



With 1,388 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,20,125. Currently, a total of 2,805 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation.



The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 18,393 in the city. Meanwhile, a total of 54,913 new tests -- 46,031 RT-PCR and 8,882 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,55,73,223.



Out of 72,150 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 11,570 were first doses and 56,144 second doses.



Meanwhile, 4,436 precautions doses were also administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,04,23,170 according to the health bulletin.



--IANS

avr/pgh

