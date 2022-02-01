Delhi reports 2,683 new Covid cases, 27 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,683 fresh Covid cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Department bulletin said.



Meanwhile, positivity rate has reduced to 5.09 per cent with active cases declining to 16,548, it said. With Covid recovery rate climbing to 97.68 per cent, the active case rate in Delhi stands at 0.9 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.



With 4,837 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 17,90,511. A total of 12,312 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



With the new cases and deaths, the tally stands at 18,32,951 and the death toll at 25,892.



The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 37,116 in the city.



Meanwhile, a total of 52,736 new tests -- 41,049 RT-PCR and 11,687 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,49,55,296.



Out of 77,132 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 23,327 were first doses and 42,501 second doses. Meanwhile, 11,304 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,96,30,293 according to the health bulletin.



