Delhi records coldest February day since 2003

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Delhi, with its maximum temperature settling at 14.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, recorded the coldest day in February since 2003, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



Delhi had recorded a maximum of 14.3 degrees Celsius in February 2003.



As per the IMD data, the national capital had recorded a maximum of 12.3 degrees Celsius in 1970 and 13.9 degrees Celsius in 1954, thereby, making Thursday, the fourth coldest day in February in almost seven decades.



The national capital along with its adjoining areas received light rain this evening. The drizzle, accompanied by strong winds up to 30-40 kmph, led to the maximum temperature dropping by almost eight degrees Celsius against Wednesday's 22.4 degrees Celsius.



The maximum temperature at places like Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, Narela, Mayur Vihar, and Noida dipped to 13 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, there is a possibility of drizzle on Friday and Saturday, as well.



This rainfall is likely to occur due to the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation.



Delhi has been recording a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and above for the past one week. The maximum temperature is likely to rise to 21 degrees Celsius and minimum to settle between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius with shallow fog in the morning from February 7 onwards.



