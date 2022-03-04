Delhi records 302 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Delhi on Friday reported 302 fresh Covid infections, as well as four deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Department bulletin said.



The fresh infections and deaths took the tally to 18,61,189, and the death toll to 26,134, said the Health bulletin on Friday evening.



Meanwhile, the Covid infection rate has reduced to 0.63 per cent, and the number of active cases to 1,466.



With recovery rate continuing at 98.51 per cent, and the death rate at 1.40 per cent, the active case rate has come down to 0.078 per cent.



With 420 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,33,589. A total of 1,080 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present. The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 4236 in the city.



Meanwhile, a total of 47,738 new tests -- 39,032 RT-PCR and 8,706 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,65,53,454.



Out of 40,967 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 4,701 were first doses and 33,661 second doses. Meanwhile, 2,605 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,14,81,995 according to the health bulletin.



