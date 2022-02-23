Delhi police arrests NRI agent for procuring fake Greece resident card

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Delhi Police have arrested a NRI agent who is a Russian national for procuring a fake Greece resident card for his customer, an official said on Wednesday.



The accused, identified as Narender Sharma (53), was originally a resident of Dwarka in Delhi and was involved in arranging fake resident cards for people wanting to migrate to Schengen countries.



Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Sanjay Tyagi said that in 2018, a passenger was found travelling with a fake Greece resident card and a case was registered under sections 420, 468, 471 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code at the Delhi Airport police station.



During interrogation, the passenger disclosed that the fake resident card was arranged by two agents, Vikul Sachdeva and Narender Sharma. The police nabbed Vikul, who revealed that the resident card was procured by the other accused, Narendra.



Since 2018, the police had been keeping a watch on the accused and it was found that Narendra has obtained Russian nationality and was currently residing in Moscow. "On the basis of the information, Russian passport details of the agent were procured and a lookout circular was issued against the agent," the DCP said.



On Sunday, Narendra was detained at Goa Airport after he arrived from Russia. "The accused agent was then interrogated in detail, during which he confessed to his role in procuring the alleged fake Greece resident card in the name of Pradeep Hooda," the official said.



