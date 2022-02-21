Delhi man, who murdered woman, sodomised her body, held

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) A 26-year-old man, who allegedly killed a woman in the national capital and sodomised her dead body, has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Monday.



The accused, identified as Aman Bisht, was apprehended from Jaipur from where he was planning to flee to a safer location. possibly in Nepal or somewhere in north India. He was chraged under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 377 (unnatural offences - carnal intercourse against the order of nature).



On February 19, a call was received at the Burari police station, stating that a girl has been murdered at Kaushik Enclave in Burari area. "As a police team reached the spot, the caller submitted that when she arrived at her home in the evening, she found a dead body of a girl lying at the floor of her bedroom," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi told IANS.



A crime team was called to examine the spot and take all evidence. The needle of suspicion was pointing towards her husband, Bisht as he was absconding.



It was learnt that the accused, under turmoil for "unsatisfied sexual life with his wife", found refuge in drugs and virility drugs.



Kalsi told IANS that it was found that on the day of the crime, Bisht brought the victim to his residence on the pretext of getting a saree for his wife. "After getting shunned by the victim, Bisht tried to overpower her and then in a fit of rage, used brute force on her neck, killing her," the DCP said.



Bisht then allegedly sodomised her dead body, he added.



Police are awaiting forensic test results. "Further investigation is on," the DCP added.



