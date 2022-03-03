Delhi man killed over personal enmity, suspect flees to Nepal (Ld)

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Two people were arrested for killing a 40-year-old man in the national capital while the third and prime accused in the case was believed to have fled to Nepal, an official said on Thursday.



The accused were identified as Gopal Bahadur alias Milan, Sonu and Devendra, all natives of Nepal.



DCP (North) Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi said, an information was received from Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital on February 27 that one person identified as Mangal, a resident of Sadar Bazar, Delhi, was admitted with multiple injuries. According to the Medico Legal Case, the injured man was found lying unconscious at Sadar Bazar around 5 a.m. on that day.



Brutal injuries were found on the Head and eyes of the victim. He had a cut on his scalp that was at least 5 cm long and 2 cm deep. As the condition of the victim was critical, he was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital.



During enquiry, it was learnt that the nephew of the injured, who was identified as Bhuvan had brought him to the hospital. Bhuvan told police that at about 5 a.m. on February 27, when he was going to meet his father who is a security guard at Shiv Market Sadar Bazar, Near Rui Mandi, he saw his uncle Mangal lying unconscious, in a pool of blood after which he rushed him to the hospital.



Based on the nephew's statement, the police initially registered a case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, however, as the man succumbed to his injuries the next day, the section was converted to 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC.



The police said they analysed over 100 CCTV footage in the area and identified all the three accused involved in the crime.



"Raids were conducted at all possible hideouts and accused Sonu was apprehended from Krishna Nagar on February 28," the official said. The accused Sonu was then taken on a police custody remand for two days during which he disclosed the location of second accused Gopal, who was also then apprehended on March 1, Tuesday.



At the instance of accused persons, the weapon of offence i.e. an iron rod was recovered. During interrogation, the arrested duo disclosed that the prime accused Devender and deceased Mangal belonged to the same family and had a quarrel last year during which Devender and his father Bharat were beaten by Mangal and his family.



The prime accused, who is still absconding, then hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the victim and committed the offence. Further probe is on, the official added.



