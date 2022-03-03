Delhi man killed over personal enmity, suspect flees to Nepal

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) A 40-year-old man was killed in the national capital after which the prime suspect in the case was believed to have fled to Nepal, an official said on Thursday.



The prime accused was identified as Devendra, a native of Nepal.



DCP (North) Delhi Sagar Singh Kalsi said an information was received from Lady Hardinge Hospital on February 27 that one person identified as Mangal, a resident of Sadar Bazar, Delhi, was admitted with multiple injuries.



According to the Medico Legal Case, the injured man was found lying unconscious at Sadar Bazar around 5 a.m. on that day. Mangal had a cut on his scalp that was at least 5 cm long and 2 cm deep. He was bleeding from his nose, mouth and eyes.



As the condition of the patient was critical, he was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital.



During enquiry, it was learnt that the nephew of the injured man, who was identified as Bhuvan had brought him to the hospital.



Bhuvan told police that at about 5 a.m. on February 27, when he was going to meet his father who is a security guard at Shiv Market Sadar Bazar, Near Rui Mandi, he saw his uncle Mangal lying unconscious, in a pool of blood after which he rushed to the hospital.



Based on the nephew's statement, the police initially registered a case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, however, as the man succumbed to his injuries on the next day, the section was converted to 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC.



The police said they have so far arrested two accused in the case. However, Devendra is still at large.



Further investigation is underway, the police added.



--IANS

uj/svn/ksk/