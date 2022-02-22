Delhi man goes on 'vacation' to Himachal after stealing Rs 20 lakhs, held

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) A 35-year-old man, who was working as Private Security Officer (PSO) in Delhi, decamped with Rs 20 lakh cash of his employer and escaped to Himachal Pradesh with his female friend. He, however, was apprehended after by the cops on his return.



The accused, identified as Nikhil Goswami, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, before being arrested by the Delhi Police from Ghaziabad, stayed for two days in Manali, Himachal Pradesh in an expensive hotel, where the room rent was Rs 25,000 per day.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that on February 15, a PCR call was received that an employee has escaped with Rs 20 lakh cash from near Metro Pillar No. 185, Shastri Nagar, Delhi in a SUV-Mahindra Car.



As the police reached the spot, they found one Vipin Kumar present there. He stated that he is employed as a driver with one Manoj Jain.



"On that day, he (Vipin) was told to go to Pitam Pura in a SUV Mahindra car with Nikhil Goswami, the PSO of his employer Manoj Jain and bring cash Rs 20 lakh from a person," the DCP said.



After receiving the money, the accused Nikhil Goswami drove the vehicle and en-route fled with the money, leaving behind the driver in Shastri Nagar.



Accordingly, on the statement of the driver, the police registered a case under section 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the IPC at the Sarai Rohilla police station.



During investigation, the police met the wife of the accused who told the them that she is having a matrimonial dispute with him and their divorce case is pending. She also said that the accused is residing with another woman at an unknown place.



Further the cops approached the parents of the accused who informed the police that they had disowned their son about two and a half years ago. However, they told the police that the accused is residing somewhere in Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad.



The police also, on the analysis of the call detail of the accused mobile phone, found its earlier location around Raj Nagar Residency. A police team maintained a 24-hour surveillance at the flat and apprehended the accused after two days.



During interrogation, the accused Goswami disclosed that he was in debt and was in dire need of money. "After decamping with the money, he went to Manali along with his girlfriend, her sister and brother-in-law. They booked two suits for Rs 25,000 per day each in Manali and stayed there for two days," the official said.



The police have recovered the cash of Rs 17.6 lacs, Mahindra SUV car, one Baleno and one licenced revolver with one live cartridge from his possession.



--IANS

