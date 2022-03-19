Delhi man fakes Rs 20 lakh robbery with self-inflicted wounds

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Delhi police have arrested a 24-year-old man for concocting a fake robbery story and stealing Rs 20 lakh cash from his employer, an official said on Saturday.



The accused, Pawan Kumar, hailing from Jharkhand, currently residing in Delhi's Rohini fancied a ritzy lifestyle and had two girlfriends -- one in Delhi and the other in his native place.



Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a complaint was received on March 17 from Sushil Aggarwal stating that he had sent his family driver Pawan Kumar to drop an amount Rs 20 lakh at his nephew's office in Netaji Subhash Place.



On the way, near Hindu Rao Hospital, the said money was robbed from the car while Pawan Kumar was changing the BMW's flat tyre. But when the driver was examined, it seemed that he had some connivance in the incident, the official said.



Accordingly, based on the complainant's statement, the police registered an FIR under section 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.



The DCP said that during examination of the suspect, it was found that he was repeatedly changing the sequence of events while narrating the incident.



"He even showed some struggling marks on his left fore-arm and neck. On examination the same were found to be self-inflicted by the shape, size, depth and angle of infliction," Kalsi said.



The police then recreated the whole crime scene and interrogated the suspect at length.



"After sustained interrogation, Pawan confessed the conspiracy to steal the money of his employer. Accordingly, he was arrested in the case," the senior official said.



The DCP further informed that the accused even used his employer's car to drive around with his girlfriend. "He needed more money to fulfill his needs and subsequently committed the crime," the official said.



The stolen Rs 20 lakh cash was recovered at the instance of the accused.



