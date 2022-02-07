Delhi man arrested for duping public over fake plots in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a 49-year-old man for cheating people on the pretext of allotment of residential plots at a proposed township in Rajasthan.



The accused, identified as Vijay Chowdhury, was running in Judicial Custody in various other cases registered at Police Station Paniala, Jaipur, Rajasthan. After necessary permission from a concerned court of Delhi, the accused was arrested in this case as well.



Furnishing more details, Joint Commissioner of Police, Chhaya Sharma said the case was registered on a complaint of Mehar Singh Rana, in which he alleged that authorised representatives and Directors of alleged company Habitech Infraventures Pvt. Ltd. having office at B-1, Mohta Building, Bhikaji Cama Place, Delhi, through their project namely "Habitech Wishtown- Neemrana" induced the complainants and victims for booking of plots which was proposed to be developed at Neemrana in Rajasthan.



Bookings of plots were done without having sufficient land and necessary approvals from the concerned agencies. The money collected from the investors has been siphoned off by the alleged company through its directors. "Total 51 complaints for the allegedly cheated amount of Rs. 3.00 Crores approx have been received in this matter," the Jt CP said.



During the course of investigation statements of complainants were recorded which revealed that present accused along with co-accused Kamal Singh had induced the public at large and collected an amount from them on the pretext of allotting them the plots in the proposed residential project.



"The accused persons allured them by showing rosy pictures about the future values of the plots and amenities proposed," Sharma said.



Documents were collected from the office of Tehsildar, Kotputli, Rajasthan which established that the accused company was not having sufficient land and whatever land was purchased by the accused company were in small parcels.



"Hence, developing a township in small parcels of land was merely an eyewash," said the senior official.



The accused was found involved in 11 more cases, registered in Rajasthan. Further Investigation of the case is in progress.



--IANS

uj/shb/