Delhi govt neglects women despite making promises: Congress

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ignored the protests of Anganwadi workers, helpers, ad hoc teachers, nurses, doctors without bothering to initiate a dialogue to solve their problems.



Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Chaudhary Anil Kumar said that on Women's Day the women of Delhi feel the most harassed, alienated and neglected, as the Kejriwal government's policies and programmes have all been anti-women.



He said the main victims of the liberalized liquor policy were women, as they suffered the brunt of liquor addiction among family members, including fathers, brothers, husbands and sons.



He said, the Congress was the only political party to give due representation in governance to women and alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came to power by cashing in on the Nirbhaya case, but women have suffered the worst fate under the Kejriwal government, as not only sexual assaults and crimes against women had gone up for the past eight years, women also suffered untold miseries on account of the Covid-19 pandemic devastation and price rise.



He said the Kejriwal government provided no financial support to housewives to tide over the crisis created by the Covid-19 deaths and destruction. He said the Chief Minister who promised Rs 1,000 to every woman in the states which went to polls recently, has ironically stopped widow pension in Delhi, besides creating other difficulties for women, like denying them ration cards, and flats under the in-situ scheme for the resettlement of those living in JJ clusters.



--IANS

