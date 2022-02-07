Delhi court grants bail to duo involved in several Arms Act cases

New Delhi, Feb 7 ( IANS) The Tis Hazari court here has granted bail to two accused involved in several cases including Arms Act cases, after observing that it is not needed to keep the duo in judicial custody for investigation purposes.



Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh in a recent order, granted bail to the accused persons -- Surender and Mahavir -- who are involved in as many as 11 cases.



The chargesheet has already been filed and both have been in judicial custody since May 1, 2021, the court observed.



The court also directed them to furnish a bond of Rs. 25,000 each with one surety of like amount.



Advocate Ravi Drall, appearing for both the accused persons, argued that the pendency of other cases is not a bar to grant of bail as the investigation has been completed and the charge sheet has already been submitted.



According to the Delhi Police's present FIR, the accused persons were booked under section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, 341 IPC (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 IPC (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 308 IPC (Attempt to Commit Culpable Homicide), 34 IPC (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) among others.



