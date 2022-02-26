Delhi: Two minors among 3 held for stabbing man over personal enmity

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Delhi Police on Saturday said it has nabbed three persons, including two minors, for stabbing a man in the national capital over personal enmity.



The accused, identified as Ankush, a resident of Delhi's Sultanpuri, was arrested while two other minors were apprehended.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said a complaint was received on February 24 by a man that his brother was stabbed by three people while he was returning from his work.



"The complainant Mohd Zaka filed a complaint at Kishangarh police station stating that the incident took place at about 06:15 p.m. when his brother Mohd Rustam was coming back from his duty and reached Murge Wali Dukan near Outer Ring Jhuggi, Motilal Nehru Camp in Munirka," the DCP said.



After the incident, Zaka along with his friend Shahrukh immediately took his brother to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.



The complainant told police the three people had previous enmity with his brother. "They intercepted him, quarrelled with him, stabbed him with a knife and fled away," the complainant told police.



Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 341, 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Kishangarh police station and an investigation was taken up.



The police constituted a team which conducted local enquiries and obtained call detail records of the accused.



"Based on technical inputs, their location was ascertained at Sultanpuri in Delhi," said Sharma.



Accordingly, the police team conducted a raid at the specified location and apprehended all the three accused. The weapon used in commission of crime was also recovered from their possession, the official added.



--IANS

