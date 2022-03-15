Delhi: Interstate illegal firearms racket busted, 2 held

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two key members of an interstate illegal firearms supply racket and recovered 20 semi-automatic sophisticated and country-made pistols from their possession, an official said on Tuesday.



The accused were identified as Sajid Ahmad (32) and Rajender Kumar (42), both residents of Uttar Pradesh.



Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the Delhi Police had launched a special drive against interstate suppliers of illegal firearms in Delhi and NCR and during surveillance, it was transpired that illegal weapons are mainly trafficked in Delhi from the areas of Khargaon, Dhar, Sendwa, Badwani & Burhanpur (MP), by the members of one such syndicate.



On March 12, based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at a specified location in Delhi and Sajid Ahmad was apprehended, when he reached there to deliver a huge consignment of illegal arms to his other associates, after procuring the same from Sendwa, Madhya Pradesh.



"Total 10 illegal arms i.e. five semi-automatic sophisticated pistols and five country made pistols were recovered from the bag of the accused," the official said.



Accordingly, a case under appropriate sections was registered at the Special Cell police station and the accused Sajid was arrested.



During interrogation, the accused revealed the name and location of his associate Rajender Kumar who was also then arrested near ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi along with another consignment of similar illegal arms.



Both the accused persons are in Police custody remand in Special Cell and further investigation of the case is in progress, the official added.



--IANS

