Delhi HC slaps 1L fine on man for evading import duty on luxury car

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday slapped a cost of Rs 1 lakh on a petitioner for evading import duty on luxury car 'Toyota Vellfire'.



A division bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel was hearing a plea challenging the seizure of the luxury car and following proceedings under the Customs Act for not paying import duty.



The court observed that the petitioner had violated the conditions of duty-free import and had also allegedly forged the bill of entry, stating it an absolutely pre-planned, well-designed import and a fraud with the Union of India.



"It cannot be viewed lightly, " the bench also comprising Justice Jyoti Singh said while observing the petitioner's fraudulent act is evident from the seizure memo as the bill of entry is also a forged one."



"In view of aforesaid, it appears that there is a fraud played by petitioner. Petitioner is unable to point out whether he is the importer or is purchaser... nothing is argued. In view thereof and the fact that the Respondent has started procedure under Customs Act, the car in question is already under seizure and further proceedings will take place in accordance with the law. This writ petition is dismissed with a cost of Rs 1 lakh to be paid to the Delhi Legal Services Authority within four weeks," the order said.



During the course of hearing, the petitioner said that he was unaware of the law.



On this, the court pulled up the petitioner saying, ignorance of law is no excuse.



--IANS

jw/shb/