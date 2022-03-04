Delhi HC Chief Justice D.N. Patel to be next TDSAT Chairperson

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The Centre has approved the appointment of Delhi High Court's Chief Justice D.N. Patel to the post of Chairperson of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).



"As approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, the Central Government here appoints Justice D.N. Patel, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to the post of Chairperson, Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal in the salary of Rs 2,50,000 (fixed) p.m., for a period of four years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," read an official order.



As per the order, the posting will be for a period of four years from the date of assumption of charge or till attaining 70 years age, whichever is the earliest.



The conditions of service will be governed by the provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021 and the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021, the order said.



Born on March 13, 1960, Justice Patel was elevated as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on June 7, 2019.



Previously, he has served as Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court and also served as Judge of Jharkhand High Court and Gujarat High Court



The current Chairperson's term ended last year, but the Supreme Court extended it until June 2021 because the post had not been filled.



--IANS

