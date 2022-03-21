Delhi: Emerging weightlifter held in attempt to murder case

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 19-year-old youth, an emerging weightlifter, for opening fire on a tent owner in the national capital following a minor dispute, an official said on Monday.



The accused has been identified as Nitin Sehrawat, a resident of Chhawla, Delhi, the son of Pradeep Sehrawat alias Bablu Nangliya, who is also a criminal and a member of the Vikas Lagarpuriya gang.



The accused's father was also involved in the firing incident.



According to DCP Shankar Choudhary, a PCR call was received at the Chhawla police station on March 9, stating that one person named Deepak Shokeen has received gunshot injuries and has been admitted to the hospital.



The police registered a case and initiated an investigation.



"As there was no initial piece of evidence, several CCTV footages were checked and analysed for several hours," the DCP said.



The police then identified the suspected persons -- Pradeep Sehrawat and his son Nitin Sehrawat -- after which they began conducting raids at several locations across Delhi-NCR.



A tip-off was received regarding the presence of Nitin in the Shyam Vihar area after which the police laid a trap and apprehended him.



During interrogation, the accused revealed that on March 9, he along with his father Pradeep Sehrawat and Jodha, a friend of his father, were coming from Nangal Devat in a Vento car.



At about 9.30 pm when they had stopped the car, an argument began between his father and one person from Chhawla village following which they fired upon that person and fled from the spot.



--IANS

uj/arm