Delhi: Dreaded interstate arms supplier held, 17 live cartridges recovered

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested a dreaded criminal who was involved in multiple cases, including murder and interstate supply of arms and ammunition, an official said on Tuesday.



The accused, identified as Amit Dedha (30), a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, UP, was an associate of Ankit Gujjar, who was recently murdered in Tihar Jail.



Furnishing details, DCP Sanjay Sain said they received a tip-off on March 11 regarding presence of some interstate gangster-cum-arms supplier after which a team was constituted that laid a trap near road No. 65, Peelee Mitti Puliya, Welcome.



"The accused was apprehended there after a minor scuffle with policemen," the DCP said.



During the course of investigation, his identity was established and the accused revealed that he used to receive the illegal arms and ammunition from a source in Baghpat, UP and supply them in the area of Delhi NCR. On interrogation, the accused disclosed that he remained an associate of Ankit Gujjar (recently murdered in Tihar jail) and they both were associated with Rohit Chaudhary Gang.



"On sustained interrogation, his involvements in multiple cases ranging from murder/attempt to murder and Arms Act in the jurisdiction of UP has also surfaced," the senior official said.



The police have recovered one Sophisticated Semi-Automatic pistol .30 bore, one Sophisticated Semi-Automatic pistol .32 bore, one Country Made Pistol and 17 Live cartridges.



