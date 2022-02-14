Delhi: 87-yr-old woman raped; SIT formed to probe case (2nd Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Monday said it has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the incident of alleged rape of an 87-year-old woman at her residence in the national capital's Tilak Nagar area.



According to the police, a written complaint of theft of mobile phone from a house in Tilak Nagar was received from the daughter of a senior citizen on Sunday after which an FIR was registered. However, the complainant on Monday reported that the senior citizen of the house, where the theft took place, was also allegedly raped.



"Today, sexual assault has been further alleged by the complainant and subsequently, relevant sections of law have been added to the FIR and investigation taken up," the police informed.



Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 376 (punishment for rape) were the latest charges added to the FIR.



It further said that the victim is being provided counselling and all necessary assistance.



Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also took note of the incident and termed it a 'very serious matter'.



DCW chief Swati Maliwal has asked the police to submit a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused identified and person(s) arrested in the matter; and a detailed action report in the matter.



"If no accused has been arrested in the matter, please provide the reasons for the same. Detailed action taken report in the matter," the notice issued to the Delhi Police read.



Considering the gravity of the matter, the police was asked to submit this information by February 17.



As per the data accessed by IANS till October, 2021, crime against women in the national capital continues to show an upward trajectory, compared to 2020's data.



As per data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) four months ago, Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against women among all the metropolitan cities of the country.



According to the data compiled by the Delhi Police, 1,725 women were allegedly raped till October 31, 2021 in the city. In 2020, 1,429 women had to face the heinous crime till the same period.



Comparing the data with 2020, there was a 20 per cent increase in the rate of crimes in 2021.



In 2020, the total number of crimes against women stood at 7,948 which in 2021 increased to 11,527. In total, the crime against women increased by a massive 45 per cent in the national capital in the first 10 months of 2021.



--IANS

