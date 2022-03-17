Delay in service due to tech snag on DMRC's Green, Violet, Pink lines

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Commuters travelling via Green, Violet and Pink lines of the Delhi Metro had to face service delay on Thursday morning, reportedly, due to a technical issue.



Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said: "Delay in services on Violet, Green and Pink lines. Please allow for some extra time in your commute."



Although, it later said that the problem was fixed, some commuters tweeted and complained about the delay.



"What normalised, I am still stuck at Badkal More Metro Station. I am stuck, it's been four hours," said Amit Tiwari.



Another passenger, Yogesh Kadyan, said that Green line was still affected and they had to wait for 20 minutes for the train.



Some even went on to say: "Bura Na Mano Holi hai."



However, the DMRC claimed that problem was fixed.



"Services have been normalised. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute," it tweeted.



--IANS

atk/sks/skp/