Deepti Sadhwani on her shooting experience with Kamal Digiya for Haryanvi dance number 'Naughty Saiyaan'

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Deepti Sadhwani and Kamal Digiya-starrer Haryanvi song 'Naughty Saiyaan' garnered a positive response after it was launched.



Deepti, who has given some hit music videos like 'Haryana Roadways', 'Lala Lala Lori', 'Toot Jaayein' and 'Butterfly Wale' opens up about her experience of doing this song which is a peppy number. She shares how tough it was to shoot the music video at 4 degree celsius.



The lyrics for the song have been penned by Ricky Singh, who has also sung it with Monica Sharma. The music video has been directed by Sahil Sandhu and Paras Batra and has been co-produced by Harshit Digiya and Hanssika Digiya.



Deepti says: "'Naughty Saiyaan' is released on Valentine's weekend and it's a chance to get naughty with your saiyaan. It was a great shooting experience. We shot the song in a cold barren place around two hours away from Jaipur in a palace in Kishangarh. It was barren and artwork had to be done. It was really cold when we shot the song. It was almost 4 degrees at night a month or so back when we shot it. It can get really cold at night in Rajasthan."



She adds: "We were sitting by a bonfire and we would come to shoot after that. It was very difficult to dance within the fire ring. There was a shortage of petrol and kerosene and it was lit for only 5 minutes. I had to jump in the ring and the fire would come to my face almost and there was a fear that it might catch my hair or something.



"There was a shot where there were dancers also inside the ring but that wasn't included in the final cut. It was incredibly difficult. It's an absolute foot tapper. It's a total dance number. Just show your love and support. It's a little different from what I have done in the past. So please support and show all your love."



The song promotions have been handled by Digiya Digitals and it is under the label Digiya Music which features Deepti Sadhwani, Kamal Digiya, Ricky, and rapper Mont E.



--IANS

ila/kr