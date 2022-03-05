Debattama Saha, Aashish Bhardhwaj to essay main leads in upcoming show 'Mithai'

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actors Debattama Saha and Aashish Bhardhwaj have been roped in for the upcoming show' Mithai'.



While Debattama will play the titular character of Mithai, Ashish on the other hand is all set to essay the character of Siddharth, a software engineer by profession and the grandson of a heritage Indian sweets business family in Mathura.



Talking about her character, Mithai, Debattama said: "I am honestly quite excited to be playing the character of Mithai. In fact, the moment I read the script, it was instantly a yes from my side. Just like her, I have a soft corner for all our Indian sweets. In fact, being a Bengali, sweets are an important part of our culture and tradition."



The actress who was seen in a lead role in 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' finds a close connection between her reel and real self.



"I also feel there is a very strong connection between me and my character because just like how Mithai wants to fulfil her father's dream, I also wish to fulfil my parent's dreams by making them proud of me. She is spreading joy across the city with something as unique as Aloo Jalebi, I am really eager to see how this character takes shape on television."



Produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, the daily soap, 'Mithai' is the story of a girl from Jatipura, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, who zealously wants to carry forth her father's legacy of making Aaloo ki Jalebis and wants to turn them into a worldwide phenomenon.



Aashish, who is seen as Siddharth in the show added: "Unlike Mithai, my character holds a very strong grudge against sweets for personal reasons but otherwise he is a practical, focussed person who is extremely sensitive from within. I find my character as thrilling as this show's concept more so because it attempts to present the sentiments that we Indians harbour towards our traditional Indian sweets."



'Mithai' will air soon on Zee TV.



--IANS

ila/kr

