Debashish Panda likely to fill vacant IRDA chief post

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Debashish Panda, who retired as Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance is likely to be the new Chairman of IRDA, according to sources close to the development.



The IRDA Chairman post has been laying vacant since April 2020.



In an unprecedented move, SEBI's present Chairperson Ajay Tyagi is likely to get a third extension for one more year.



Debasish Panda's term as Financial Services (DFS) Secretary had ended on January 31 2022.



Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the DFS Secretary in February 2020.



--IANS

