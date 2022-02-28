'Death of Dalit Twenty 20 activist not due to liver cirrhosis, but attack on head'

Kochi, Feb 28 (IANS) The chief coordinator of Kerala political outfit Twenty 20, and known industrialist Sabu M. Jacob who has called for a CBI probe into the death of Dalit party activist Deepu, on Monday said the cause of death as propagated by the CPI-M was not liver cirrhosis but being beaten up by CPI-M workers.



The police had earlier this month arrested four CPI-M workers and charged them with the attack on Deepu.



"The truth which was known to all has now been established by the autopsy report which says the cause of death of Deepu is being beaten on his head and not due to liver cirrhosis. Full credit goes to the medical professional who has done a clean job," said Jacob.



He added that there was a conspiracy by the CPI-M to see that this case was swept under the carpet but now the autopsy report clearly reveals the truth.



The autopsy report points out two big injuries at the back of Deepu's head.



Deepu succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Kochi on February 18 after allegedly being attacked by CPI-M workers, a week before that.



Twenty 20 has been consistently alleging that the CPI-M leader and Kizhakkambalam MLA, P.V. Sreenijan was behind the murder and called upon the police to issue a chargesheet with Sreenijan as the first accused.



Sreenijan reacted on Monday, saying let the probe go forward while he is yet to see the autopsy report.



Twenty 20 is a political outfit floated by industrialist Jacob of the Kitex group and rules four village councils in Ernakulam district including Kizhakkamabalam.



The deceased Deepu's father Kunjayan said that his son was under threat from CPM men who had said that they would kill him.



--IANS

sg/bg