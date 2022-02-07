'Death On The Nile' director Kenneth Branagh talks about how cinema is changing with time

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Kenneth Branagh, the director of the upcoming murder mystery 'Death On The Nile', recently spoke about how with changing times the tonal quality of movies is also changing.



The director also shared his thoughts about his shooting experience while travelling to holiday hotspots like Egypt, where a major chunk of the film has been shot.



The director said, "For me, the escapism and the transportation are so total. It is a wonderfully immersive, illusory experience that is very full and thick. The depth, the detail, the chance to replicate the experience of the human eye is absolutely at its premium."



He further said, "And it is a very unusual and unique opportunity (especially in the wake of what we've all been through recently, the pandemic) to share the experience of community in the telling of a story in a socially distanced, smaller audience-auditorium with a massive wall of communication and picture and sensory stimulation."



Talking about the dynamism in cinema, he added, "Cinema has never been more attractive. Cinema has never been more vital and cinema has never been more thrilling than it has a chance to be, coming out of lockdown and coming into stories like 'Death on the Nile'".



'Death on the Nile' is based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name and is a follow up to 'The Murder On The Orient Express'. Produced by 20th Century Studios, the film features an ensemble cast which includes Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal and Emma Mackey in pivotal roles among others.



The movie is set to arrive in Indian theatres on February 11 in English and Hindi.



