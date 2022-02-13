Days after 'Bigg Boss 15', Rakhi Sawant decides to 'part ways' with husband Ritesh

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Reality TV star Rakhi Sawant has announced her separation from husband Ritesh, whom she had introduced in "Bigg Boss 15". She took to her Instagram handle to make this announcement.



Rakhi wrote: "Dear fans and well-wishers, just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways."



Rakhi further asserted that a lot had happened between her and Ritesh and she had to take the decision as things matters beyond her control after "Bigg Boss 15".



"After 'Bigg Boss' a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it's best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately," Rakhi noted.



She expressed her pain and agony over separating just before Valentine's Day. She also gave her best wishes to Ritesh for a happy life.



"I'm really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine's Day, but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life, but for me at this stage in life, I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy," the "Bigg Boss" regular said.



She concluded by thanking her fans for understanding her situation and supporting her: "Thank you for understanding and supporting me, always!" she said.



During "Bigg Boss 15", Rakhi kept hinting that Ritesh was having an "illicit relationship" and she also pointed out that she was not aware about Ritesh's past and his previous marriage and child before settling down with him.



Ritesh's first wife, Snigdha Priya, had accused him of engaging in domestic violence, but Rakhi stood up in support of her husband, even as she kept expressing her disappointment with the relationship.



--IANS

ila/srb