Davis Cup: We will take many positives from the match, Denmark captain

New Delhi, March 5 ( IANS) Despite their 4-0 loss against India in the Davis Cup World Group 1 Playoff tie, Denmark captain Frederik Nielsen said that they are taking many positive things from this defeat.



He added that had his team won those three match-points against Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan in the second set, the game would have turned differently.



"Lot of good things to take into consideration from these matches. We will do some analysis and hope that in the future, we will be on the winning side," he said.



"We played well, we had the three match-points. But we faltered when it mattered most. If we had won those points, things would have changed. But one thing I would like to add is that India played really well. Home conditions, crowd, everything in their favour. But we did our best," said Nielsen.



The Danish captain, who had won the Wimbledon doubles title in 2012, had a new partner in doubles.



Asked about the decision to field singles player Mikael Torpegaard in the doubles instead of Johannes Ingildsen, Nielsen said, "It was decided after his singles match. He did well in the singles. I am extremely pleased to see how Mikael played in the doubles. It was his first doubles match and I think he did well. He gave a tough fight to the Indians who are more experienced than him in doubles. This is one of the positive aspects for us," he said.



"At the same time, few things bothered me. Particularly after winning the first set and the three-match points. And most importantly that my rhythm was a little off in the second set and I think that hampered our chances. I was trying hard to judge the bounce of the surface, but many times it dodged me and my backhand went into the net. Apart from that, I have no regrets about the match points," he said.



--IANS



inj/bsk