Dancer held for honey-trapping Mr Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 23 (IANS) The police here have arrested a 30-year-old female dancer for honey-trapping Mr Rajasthan. Cheques worth Rs 19.50 lakh and a cash of Rs 50,000 have been seized from her, confirmed police officials.



According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Parish Deshmukh, "The arrested female Radha is a resident of Kalandgarhi Khurja, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. She currently resides in Ajmer Road Gurukripa Apartment in Jaipur, is separated and had come to Chandpole in a cab on Tuesday afternoon. She was arrested red-handed while taking Rs 50,000 in cash and three cheques worth Rs 19.50 lakh near a hotel."



The police officials said that the victim, Anish (32), is a resident of Hasanpura and had won Mr Rajasthan Title after winning the Bodybuilder Championship in 2021. Radha met him in 2016 through a friend. The closeness between the two grew. About two years ago, Radha broke her friendship with Anish and fell in love with another young man. Meanwhile, Anish got married in October 2021 and Radha, who was running a dance group, went to Assam in 2021.



On returning, in November 2021, she came to know that Anish had got married. After this, she started blackmailing him by showing old pornographic photos. She had already taken about Rs 5 lakh from the victim.



Next, she started pressuring him for Rs 20 lakh and threatened to defame him if he did not pay the money.



Fed up with the demand of Rs 20 lakhs, Anish finally contacted the police and narrated his ordeal. The police laid a trap. On Tuesday, as soon as the blackmailer Radha reached Chandpole in a cab and collected the money, the police arrested her. Further investigations are under progress.



--IANS

