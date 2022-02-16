DMRC has Rs 5,694 Cr in its various bank accounts

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) As directed by the Delhi High Court in its last hearing on February 14, DMRC has filed a fresh affidavit comprising its balance sheet (FY 20-21) and details of all bank accounts and fixed deposits.



As per the filing, DMRC has Rs 5,694 crore in its various bank accounts, as against DAMEPL's claim of Rs 6,330 crore. The matter will be heard on Thursday by Delhi High Court.



The Supreme Court, in the case of Rahul S. Shah versus Jinendra K. Gandhi, had decided that the Executing Court must dispose of the Execution Proceedings within six months from the date of filing of Execution petition.The said judgment was delivered by the Bench of former Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices L.N. Rao and S.R. Bhat on April 22, 2021.



The Delhi High Court on Monday had asked DMRC to furnish details of funds in its bank account and fixed deposits as of date in connection with a Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary's plea for the execution of an arbitral award of over Rs 4,600 crore against it.



Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, who was hearing the execution petition by Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) had also directed DMRC to share its balance sheet for 2021 after the public mover maintained that money lying in its funds is meant for expansion of network and new projects and can't be diverted to clear the award liability.



