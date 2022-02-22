DMK maintains lead in urban polls, makes inroads into western Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance is heading for a landslide victory in the elections to the urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu held on February 19. The DMK alone has already won 213 municipal corporation wards and 960 municipality member posts and 3,272 town panchayat posts across the state till 1 p.m. on Tuesday.



The AIADMK won only 38 seats in Municipal corporation wards and 262 Municipality ward member posts and 915 town panchayat ward seats.



The ruling DMK has made inroads in Western Tamil Nadu which is considered an AIADMK bastion. The DMK has already won 6 member posts in Coimbatore municipal corporation and in 18 ward seats in Erode corporation. The DMK candidates have already won 36 seats in Greater Chennai Corporation also.



The Congress has already won in 22 corporation wards, 64 municipality wards, and 225 Town panchayat seats. BJP candidates have won in 1 corporation, 24 municipality wards, and 102 Town panchayat seats so far.



--IANS

aal/svn/bg