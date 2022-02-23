DMK Transgender corporator has major plans for her ward in Vellore

Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) R. Ganga, the transgender candidate of the DMK who has won from ward 37 of Vellore corporation, has major plans for her constituency.



Ganga, who won the elections with a slender margin of 15 votes against her AIADMK rival, is a social activist based out of Vellore and is the Secretary of South India Transgender Association.



While speaking to mediapersons at Vellore on Wednesday, the 49-year-old said: "I am thankful to the people of ward 37 for reposing faith in me. I am really thankful to the DMK for having given me a chance to contest polls."



She said that while contesting the elections and during her campaign, people of the local area were very forthcoming and supported her. Ganga said that the people used to discuss the future of the ward with her.



The 49-year-old said that there are several issues plaguing the people, including drinking water problems, better streetlights, public toilets for women and children's parks, and added that she would strive for these. She said that she would involve all concerned to solve the plaguing issues faced by the people of her constituency.



R. Ganga also said that she will meet all the people of her constituency and get a list of issues that has to be cleared as an immediate priority. She also said that she would share the contact details that would help the voters in her ward to contact her directly.



The transgender corporator said that she would work for the betterment of people of her ward and added that this would be an inspiration for more transgender people to fight elections and to serve people.



Ganga said: "I want more and more transpersons to come forward for betterment of society and the community. This is a big step for the trans people across the state."



