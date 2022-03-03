DMK MPs, MLA to travel to Europe to bring back students

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced that four DMK lawmakers and four bureaucrats will travel to Europe to coordinate and bring back Indian students in Ukraine.



The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.



In a statement issued here, the government said MPs Tiruchi Siva, and M. Mohamed Abdulla (both from Rajya Sabha), and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy (Lok Sabha), MLA T.R.B. Rajaa, and four bureaucrats will travel to Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia.



The team will coordinate with the officials of Indian Embassies there to bring back the students from Tamil Nadu who had gone to Ukraine and now found shelter in the four countries.



Indian students in Ukraine are leaving that country after Russian military action and finding shelter in the neighbouring nations so that the Indian government can bring them back safely.



On Thursday morning, 193 students from Tamil Nadu studying in Ukraine reached here and the state government sent them to their native districts by bus.



