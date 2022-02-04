DD YouTube network's viewership exceeds TV's on R-Day

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Republic Day coverage on the YouTube network of DD garnered more views than its TV network, at 2.6 crore and 2.3 crore respectively, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed on Friday.



"DD has outdone itself this time through unprecedented coverage of Republic Day 2022, with never seen images of fly-past by Indian AIR Force in its full glory and much more," the statement read.



It reflects a sign of changing viewership pattern.



These figures together indicate the scale of reach of the Doordarshan network. "This was further exponentially amplified to a total of more than 3.2 Billion Television Viewing Minutes by more than 180 channels across the country which aired these Doordarshan visuals from 9:30 a.m. in the morning till noon," the ministry said.



Through this historical Republic Day coverage, Doordarshan has also made inroads into global audiences, by registering a manifold increase in its global viewership together in more than 140 countries, including the US, Canada, Germany, Japan, France, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and UAE.India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on January 26.



--IANS

rdk/shb/