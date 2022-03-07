DD India now available on Yupp TV

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) In an attempt to expand the global reach of the DD India TV channel, India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Yupp TV, an over-the-top (OTT) platform.



With this, DD India is now available on the OTT platform of Yupp TV in the US, UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.



In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that to put forth India's perspective on various international developments on global platforms and to showcase India's culture and values to the world, Prasar Bharati has signed the MoU with Yupp TV, which is a gateway for television viewers across the globe.



Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and Yupp TV Founder and CEO Uday Reddy signed the Memorandum.



DD India, Prasar Bharati's international channel, is India's window to the world.



The channel through its various programmes offers international viewers India's perspective on all domestic and global developments.



Available in more than 190 countries, DD India also acts as a bridge between India and the Indian diaspora spread across the world.



According to the Ministry, DD India has established itself as a global influencer on India related issues through its sharp analysis and commentary, thought provoking views and opinions and cutting edge visual presentation.



"One of the popular shows based on in-depth analysis and research is Bio-Quest. This series deals with the origin of Covid-19, vaccine development and other scientific discoveries related to Covid. Some of the other high viewership shows are India ideas, world today, Indian diplomacy, DD dialogue and news night," the Ministry said.



Through YuppT V, one can watch live TV anytime anywhere in the world.



Yupp TV has made Indian TV channels easily and cost effectively available across the globe.



