DC re-constitutes panel to investigate Chintal Paradiso mishap

Gurugram, Feb 25 (IANS) Keeping in view the seriousness of the incident at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 which claimed two lives, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, has re-constituted the inquiry committee to cover all the aspects, and it will submit its report within three months.



Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vishram Kumar Meena, has been made the chairman of the committee.



In connection with the matter, Yadav issued an order on Friday. The members of this committee include Chief Engineer of Public Works Department (Building), Superintending Engineer of Gurugram Circle of Public Works Department (Building and Roads), District Town Planner (DTP Enforcement) and ACP Udyog Vihar.



According to the order, this committee will provide options to the affected families for shifting from there to D-4 Tower of Chintels Paradiso, which will include an appraisal of the current market rate of their flat and the cost of the interior of the house.



Apart from this, the committee has taken up the work of shifting the affected families, and the structural audit report of the towers will be supervised and monitored.



This arrangement will be made by the developer. The team will work under the prescribed terms and conditions in coordination with the team of IIT Delhi appointed for the structural audit.



During investigation, the committee will find out the causes of the roof collapse, after questioning the various people involved in the matter -- agencies, developers, contractors, architects, engineers etc.



The team will also look after the materials used in the construction of the building by getting them tested. Along with this, the drawing and design of the structure will be closely examined by the team.



The committee will also ensure whether the structure of the affected block is safe to live or can be made habitable after making necessary improvements.



Other safety-related measures will also be suggested by the committee so that such incidents can be prevented from occuring in the future, the order said.



--IANS

