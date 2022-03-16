Cyclonic storm near Andaman and Nicobar Islands by March 21

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) A low pressure area (LPA), formed over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday evening, lay centred over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Wednesday.



It is likely to move east-northeast wards and become a well-marked low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around March 19 morning. Thereafter, it is likely to move north-northwestwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands and intensify into a depression by morning of March 20 and into a Cyclonic Storm on March 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.



It would continue to move north-northwestwards till March 22. Thereafter, it will move north-northeast wards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining north Myanmar coast by morning of March 23.



The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south Andaman Sea on March 18, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south Andaman Sea on March 19, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on March 20-21.



Light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorms are expected at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman Islands on March 22, the IMD said.



Starting Wednesday, there would be strong winds gusting to 60 kmph very likely over south Bay of Bengal and Thursday onwards, squally winds at 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea.



Sea condition is very likely to become rough over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean on Thursday and over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea during March 17 and 18.



The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen advising them not to venture into central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean on March 16 and into southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea area areas during March 17-18.



